Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13 sneak peek: Can Erin get through to Frank?







Coming up on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13 on CBS Friday night, we’re going to see yet another conflict with Erin and Frank at the center. Erin’s doing her best to protect innocent people — in other words, often what she tries to do best.

So what is the problem this time around? It feels like there are some rules that are getting in her way — which is why she is turning to Frank and asking for a little bit of help in order to ensure that she can get the desired results. Because of a new disclosure law, it’s causing possible victims and witnesses to be targeted. Because of her job as a prosecutor, she needs to ensure that these people are safe and protected. If they’re not, a number of her cases could fall apart and she could be left with no legal leg to stand on much of the time. We don’t have to tell you why this is an issue.

In the end, Erin wants Frank to help her make sure that all of this will be properly taken care of … but it remains to be seen if it will. Frank didn’t create this problem, and he may think on some level that Erin is asking a lot so that he can get out of it. This is a tenuous situation for the two and we imagine that it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better. That just tends to be the case more often than not within this world.

Yet, we don’t think that Erin and Frank want different things. When the dust settles, he should want witnesses and victims protected. It’s just all about finding the resources and ways in which some of this can happen. It’s not easy, but in the end, we’re hoping the results can be quite fruitful.

