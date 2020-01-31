Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 14 sneak peek: Steve, Danny check in







Friday night’s new episode of Hawaii Five-0 is going to revolve in part around romance … or at least that’s what is happening in the early going for Danny Williams.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a small glimpse of Scott Caan’s character as he spends time with someone who could be someone special for him. Or, that’s at least what he thinks when he is first telling Steve about her. He met her while out and they’re spending some time together on one of his days off, and this leads to a humorous moment where McGarrett tells him to stop talking to him immediately. Why? He recognizes, humorously, that these moments for Danny are few and far between. He’s got an opportunity here that he shouldn’t lose.

The unfortunate news for Danny is that his attempts at romance here are going to fizzle out potentially, and by circumstance more so than anything he says. A shocking turn of events will lead to him and this new woman being stranded and forced to find a way to survive. It’s a perilous situation for him, but also something that we are very much eager to see explored.

There are some other important story threads that are acknowledged through this sneak peek, as well, with one of the most notable ones being learning a thing or two more about where things stand in regards to Eddie. McGarrett’s going to develop some concerns that his dog is suffering from PTSD after an incident in the street. It’s going to lead to him calling in a vet to see if something can be done. We imagine this being one of the more emotional storylines of the season, but at the same time a rather-important one. We think that Eddie will be okay in the end, but we think this story is a reminder of the courage that animals in Eddie’s position have — and the care that is required to take care of them properly after the fact.

