Outlander season 5 spoilers: New Fergus, Marsali photo!







The fifth season of Outlander is right around the corner! The series will be coming back to Starz on February 16, and as we are approaching the date, we’re rather pleased to see the network embracing some characters who otherwise aren’t getting the same degree of love. That includes within this article Fergus and Marsali.

If you look below, you can see the couple (or Fersali, if you want to use their proper ‘ship name) embracing in what could very well be Fraser’s Ridge. We know that the two characters are on the move to the Frasers’ home this season, which makes some sense given that this is where they can raise their family around other loved ones. It’s really as perfect a situation as you’re going to find on paper — Jamie and Claire are there, as are some other young parents in Roger and Bree. There are friendships, plus potential friendships for their children. They can find a purpose and then also prepare more for the future.

Yet, there are some problems that make Fraser’s Ridge eventually feel less perfect. Take, for example, some of what’s going to be transpiring when it comes to the Revolutionary War. The decisions that Jamie makes when it comes to Tryon versus the Regulators could put an enormous strain on him, let alone the rest of the community. If he makes the wrong move here, almost everything in Fraser’s Ridge could fall into ruin and there are some more problems that he would have to contend with.

In the end, we’re looking for a mixture of conflict, romance, history, and hope on Outlander season 5 — it’s a more settled season in terms of geography, but that doesn’t mean that things are any more stable than they’ve been in the past.

