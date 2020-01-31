Floribama Shore season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Jeremiah’s brother & more







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Floribama Shore season 3 episode 14? There is a new episode airing on MTV next week. This is an episode that still has a lot to address — take, for example, more aftermath of Nilsa’s arrest, updates on some relationships, and then also some family drama. There’s been a lot of that this season already, with us spending some time away from the beach and with some other family members. This time around, though, Jeremiah’s brother is coming in. That’s probably not a good thing, though, judging from how some of the other housemates are going to take it.

In other words, be prepared for things to remain as crazy as ever.

Want some more details? Below, CarterMatt has a full Floribama Shore season 3 episode 14 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Jeremiah’s lack of communication frustrates everyone and drives Mattie away. A casual card game leads to an epic baby birding. Jeremiah tells the roommates that his brother Josh is coming for a visit, and no one is pleased by the news.

Is there still a way for Jeremiah and Mattie to work things out? This relationship is still in the early going, and it feels like we’re going to learn a few more things about them in due time. Maybe it all falls apart, or maybe we’re going to see the two of them gravitate a little bit closer together in the end.

We are pretty deep into the show at the moment and, because of that, one of our biggest questions is simply this: How will the Shore end this time around? How will these people say goodbye?

