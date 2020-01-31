Legacies season 2 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Kai Parker Screwed Us’







Do you find yourselves curious for some of the first Legacies season 2 episode 12 details? Well, prepare yourselves for Kai. After weeks’ worth of hype, this episode is going to bring Chris Wood’s infamous character back to the show. The title here is certainly all sorts of appropriate — after all, we’re preparing for an installment called “Kai Parker Screwed Us.”

If there’s one thing we know about Kai in advance, it’s this — he is an incredible dangerous individual, and he’s certainly capable of inflicting all sorts of damage. Beyond just that, we also know that in his time away from this world (which started over on The Vampire Diaries), the danger factor has probably only increased exponentially.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legacies season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

CHRIS WOOD RETURNS AS THE VILLAINOUS KAI PARKER – When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) to the prison world, they come face to face with the twins’ evil uncle Kai (guest star Chris Wood). Angela Barnes Gomes directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#212). Original airdate 2/6/2020.

Is this Kai story going to be something that lasts for a while? We certainly hope so, if for no other reason than that there is so much potential for chaos. We want some more twists and turns, and beyond that, some more callbacks to The Vampire Diaries world. Because this show has been around for long enough now, it does feel like there is some room to be explore some parts of the past a little bit more.

One more thing to remember here schedule-wise — moving forward, Katy Keene will air prior to new episodes of Legacies. It remains to be seen if this will lead to a change in the ratings, but we’re very much curious to find out.

