The Good Place season 5: Could it ever happen on NBC?







Given that tonight marks the series finale over on NBC, one thing feels very much clear — we’re not going to be seeing The Good Place season 5 in the near future. There’s no reason for it. This is a show with a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end, and it’s ending because that is what creator Mike Schur wanted. Not every show out there needs to run for a hundred episodes, and we’re not even sure that one like The Good Place should when you consider for a moment some of its content.

Think about it this way — much of this show was about an extremely-creative vision for the afterlife, one in which you saw four characters do their best to navigate the world and try to figure out closure. It’s also gone in some brilliant directions — we never imagined that we’d get a full episode based in the Good Place, especially one where we learned that it wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The solution to this, a way in which to get peace as opposed to everything you want for all eternity, was one of the most poignant things we’ve seen all season.

We compare The Good Place in some ways as a hybrid between a US show and how the UK tends to do their comedies — they’ll tell a story that is phenomenal, but one that often ends far too soon. The original version of The Office and also Fawlty Towers are prime examples of this very thing. All of these shows could’ve gone on longer, but none of them are overstaying their welcome.

In the end, getting a season 5 of The Good Place would probably undo most of what the show did so great during its run. It would take away from some storytelling genius just to extend the run unnaturally. Is it possible that Schur or the writers have a new twist or a spin-off down the road? In theory sure, but we don’t think anything is needed. If there was more the team wanted to do, they would’ve left it open for a renewal in the first place.

For now, we just have to prepare to leave our TV heaven and get set to say goodbye to the show now…

