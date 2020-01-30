Outlander season 5 tease: Sam Heughan’s Jamie & an oath







Are you prepared for Outlander season 5 to premiere on Starz? We’re just over three weeks away and based on all evidence, we’re gearing up for some truly epic stuff.

For the sake of today, we’ve got a new teaser video all about Jamie Fraser — a favorite for a number of you out there! If you look below, you can see almost a motion version of the promo art above, plus also some narration of Sam Heughan’s character. It’s a microcosm of what is going to be one of the key themes of the story this time around — taking an oath. There is an oath that you make to your wife and those you love, to protect them and care for them over time. Then, there is also an oath that you make to your brothers-in-arms, those you are willing to fight alongside.

This is the central struggle for Jamie in season 5. Where will his loyalties lie? In his heart, that answer is clear — it’s with his fellow Scotsmen, the Regulators and those looking to fight for freedom. Murtagh is his family, and he’s known him for the vast majority of his life. Learning that the character was still alive was a blessing for him, but he does now run the risk of losing him all over again. Also, if Jamie helps him too overtly, he runs the risk of losing himself — and violating the oath he made to Claire and others.

Can there be a way Jamie keeps everyone he loves safe? He may have the advantage of knowing history thanks to Claire, but they’re only two people — plus a few more over at Fraser’s Ridge. Every move needs to be calculated, but also made with love.

Alas, if only February 16 was here tomorrow so we could start getting some of those answers…

What do you want to see from Jamie Fraser over on Outlander season 5?

16th Feb! Wwhat a season we have for you!! @Outlander_STARZ

🌲🐍🐃🍞🥃🥁🏔🕰⚔️💉❤️ pic.twitter.com/X2g7iCzkqM — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) January 30, 2020

