Days of Our Lives renewed officially for season 56 by NBC

Today, it was officially confirmed that the long-running daytime soap was renewed for a monumental 56th season! It’s absolutely insane to be writing that number out, and it does speak volumes to the extremely devoted fans and everyone out there who loves this show as much as they do.

However, at the same time there are still questions over the cast, given reports that actors would be forced to renegotiate amidst what could end up being a cost-cutting move. While it doesn’t seem as though there are plans for a ton of people to leave, plans can change and the entire act of renegotiation is always a reason for some concern.

For a little more news (via TVLine) on the subject, here is some of what NBC’s executive vice president of current programming Bruce Evans had to say on the subject:

“From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for Days never wavers. We’re incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Ken Corday had the following to say on the subject:

“We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of Days, and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade.”

There’s going to be a lot of time to speculate on the future of Days of Our Lives so with that, let’s just celebrate what we got at the moment! Given that soaps have become an increasingly-dying breed over the past few years, it’s easy to just express gratitude that this medium is still alive. Our hope is that, in the months and years to come, networks like NBC will become even more active in promoting streaming/other initiatives to ensure that they can continue to be viable for future generations.

What do you think about Days of Our Lives being renewed over at NBC?

