Vikings season 6 episode 10 spoilers: The midseason finale invasion







Next week’s Vikings season 6 episode 10 is the midseason finale, and if what we’ve seen so far is any indication, we’re going to be in for a crazy hour of television. Oleg has himself quite the army, and all signs point towards some intense showdowns coming as we cap off this part of the story.

So how will things play out? Of course, death has to be high on the list of expectations when you think about the sheer size of the army that is coming. Beyond just that, we’re also anticipating some schemes bubbling underneath the surface. We know that Ivar has one — he’s been spending most of the season figuring out to bounce back, and while spending time with Oleg, he’s been able to adjust who he is ever so slightly. He’s not the same man he was fully in Kattegat, and this could be his time to strike.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Vikings season 6 episode 10 synopsis with a few more details — including how Harald and Bjorn are trying to prepare for what is coming up next:

Ivar and Igor may be plotting against Oleg, but they’re still part of the force that departs Kiev to invade Scandinavia. King Harald and King Bjorn begin furious preparations for the invasion.

So how long will Vikings be off the air between the first and second half of this season? At this point, we recognize that this is almost as big of a question as anything that we can say in relation to the finale itself. We’d go ahead and expect a hiatus until this fall, just because that’s been the pattern as of late. Filming’s been done for a long time, though, and theoretically, the show could return sooner.

