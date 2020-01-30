Good Trouble season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Questions over Mariana, Evan







The relationship between Mariana and Evan has long been an interesting story point on Good Trouble. With that in mind, prepare for it to be an even more intriguing plot point on episode 14 next week. This is an installment entitled “In Good Conscience,” and this could revolve around her in some way dealing with some feelings that have been in her head for a little while.

We know that there are some complications when it comes to this relationship already — take, for example, what Evan wanted to do with Mariana’s app for the sake of saving “the company.” There will be more complications. Also, there’s Mariana and Raj to consider here. All of this is fairly messing, but is there any other

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Trouble season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

Callie makes a difficult decision after the Anwei International case goes forward. Mariana struggles with her feelings for Evan while Raj bonds with her new roommate Isabella. Alice’s relationship with Joey is put in jeopardy.

Before we make it to the end of this episode, wouldn’t it be nice to see where a lot of these relationships stand? That’s not something that we have clarity on at the moment, and we understand that at least some of that is intentional. It’s a great way to keep viewers watching, especially since most of these characters are young people and there’s no real reason to think that they would have things reasonably set in stone just yet.

Yet, as we reach the end of season 2 our hope is that Callie finds herself on some more stable footing when it comes to her career. We know at least a good bit of what she wants, and what she’s gone through this past year or so are growing pains. It’s what happens when you realizes that your ambition is not always as easy to achieve as you’d want.

