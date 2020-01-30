Is Stumptown new tonight on ABC? A look at the stories to come







Is Stumptown new tonight over on ABC? If you come bearing some questions on that subject, we’ve got some answers within! To go along with that, we come bearing a few more details on the series’ season 1 future. There are some exciting stories coming up for Cobie Smulders and the rest of the cast, and it will allow Dex to dive into a wide array of different worlds.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a little while to see some of what is coming up next. There is no new episode until February 5 — consider this one of those necessarily-evil hiatuses that you go through over the course of a season. Yet, there are at least a couple of exciting episodes to come, and below, you can get some more news as to what’s coming up next.

Season 1 episode 13, “The Dex Factor” (February 5) – Dex goes undercover as a potential buyer to help Hoffman and Grey with the next phase of their drug case. Meanwhile, Dex unexpectedly becomes close to a fellow veteran support group member and soon discovers they have more in common than they thought. After being left in charge of the Bad Alibi, Ansel struggles to maintain order and enlists Tookie’s help.

Season 1 episode 14, “Till Dex Do Us Part” (February 12) – Dex is hired to investigate a bride’s fiancé after suspicions arise regarding the motives behind the hurried nuptials. Dex asks Hoffman for help with the case and discovers there’s more to this couple than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Hoffman goes head-to-head with his father when he learns that he will be representing a suspect in Hoffman’s case. Back at The Bad Alibi, Tookie and Ansel propose a new business idea to a reluctant Grey.

As to what’s happening beyond these two episodes, we’ll have to take more of a wait-and-see approach. We’re just hoping that we’ll have some other exciting stories that start to build up more and more towards a possible season 2. There’s no renewal news yet, but we remain cautiously optimistic and excited for what the future is going to hold.

