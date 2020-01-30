SWAT season 3 episode 14 return date hopes for Shemar Moore, cast







Want to get a sense of the SWAT season 3 episode 14 return date, or what else could be coming up down the road? Within this piece, we come bearing the first bit of insight!

We should, though, start this article off with the following dose of bad news — tonight’s episode could be the last one for at least a little while. Next week, for example, there are two episodes of Criminal Minds airing back to back, and the same goes for February 19 when the long-running crime series (which used to count Shemar Moore as a series regular) is going to end. It may not make sense for SWAT to air a new episode in between, only for them to go off the air again just a matter of one week later.

Meanwhile, come February 26 all indications are that SEAL Team is going to return with a two-hour block of stories. What we’re trying to get at right now is simply this: You may be waiting until early March to get to see more of Hondo and the rest of the characters back on TV.

While this long wait is certainly a bummer, there are some elements to it that make some sense. Take, for example, the fact that SWAT is going to have a lot of episodes to air in the in the months of March, April, and May — that means there will be fewer hiatuses then. Not only that, but we also imagine when the show returns, it will have more time to make the end of it as strong as humanly possible.

As for what we’re hoping for with SWAT season 3 moving forward, it’s really a continuation of all sorts of great stuff that we’ve had so far. Think in terms of great drama, character stories, and then also individual character work. Getting to know the people behind the missions is just as important as the missions themselves.

