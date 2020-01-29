





Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question — but then also look a little bit more towards the future of the show overall.

In kicking things off here, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — despite however much we would love to see more of the show on the air tonight, it’s not happening. All of the One Chicago lineup is taking the week off but rest assured, you will get a chance to see some more new episodes in just one week’s time. That means more opportunities to follow up on what we just saw with the death of Darius Walker and explore a wide array of different story twists.

If you’re interested in preparing for what lies ahead now, let us help you out here! Check out synopses for the two upcoming episodes below.

Season 7 episode 13, “I Was Here” (February 5) – 02/05/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After receiving a distressing 911 call, Burgess enlists the team’s help to track down a girl caught up in a sex-trafficking ring. TV-14

Within this episode, we think that you’ll get some good reminders as to everything that Burgess is going through being both on the force and pregnant. She’ll be every bit as bold as ever, and working her utmost to ensure that justice is served.

Season 7 episode 14, “Center Mass” (February 12) – 02/12/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A homeless man’s murder leads Intelligence to a criminal who has evaded capture for years. Rojas has a troubling experience with a young mentally ill man. TV-14

Meanwhile, within this episode you’ll have a chance to see one of the larger storylines this season for Rojas as she dives into what can be best described a most unusual experience. We still have a lot to learn about this character, so this is a fine opportunity.

Rest assured that even beyond episode 14, there’s a great deal of One Chicago content to prepare for. You’ve got a lot of stuff to get excited about over the course of the next few weeks and months!

