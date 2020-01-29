The Bachelor spoilers: Will Peter Weber have two-on-one date?







For most longtime fans of The Bachelor, you will be aware of the importance of the two-on-one date. It’s an opportunity to see one of the most dramatic moments of the season, especially when you think about how the eliminated contestant is often abandoned somewhere (jokingly) by the show’s producers.

In recent seasons, we’ve seen producers start to gravitate a little bit more from these days. We don’t necessarily love that they’re doing it, but they are still nonetheless. It is a great part of the season, especially since producers often put people who are feuding on the date together. For the sake of Peter Weber’s season, there are already some great possibilities out there — think in terms of Hannah Ann and Kelsey, or then also Victoria P. and Alayah. Heck, you could put almost anyone out there with Alayah based on the way the show is going as of late. We’re seeing chaos on top of chaos and there’s no clear evidence that it’s going to go well.

Anyhow, the news that we’re happy to report is that there will be a two-on-one date coming next week — or, at least the beginnings of it. There are two episodes airing next week, and there’s a part of the press release for the second one (airing on February 5) that has caught our eye:

Two feuding females square off one last time as the recipients of a dreaded impromptu two-on-one date card. Who will stay and who will go?

What often does make the presence of this two-on-one date a little bit greater is that there is a threat that both women end up going. We’ve seen it before, and it could happen again. We rarely ever see someone go on this date who is a serious contender, so we imagine that this is something that will be the case again here.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

