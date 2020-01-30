Criminal Minds season 15 episode 6, 7 spoilers: A former foe returns!







Following tonight’s new episode, you’re going to be getting a great deal of Criminal Minds season 15 on the air. There are two different episodes airing on February 5! These will get us clear to the end of the series, and could also bring back some echoes of the past.

Episode 6, “Date Night” – After a father and daughter get kidnapped, a former foe of the BAU returns with very specific demands for Dr. Reid that give a whole new meaning to the phrase “wheels up,” on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rachel Leigh Cook returns as Maxine.

Episode 7, “Rusty” – When the BAU team travels to Denver to investigate several murders, Prentiss is forced to evaluate her relationship with Special Agent Andrew Mendoza (Stephen Bishop), on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As you can tell from all of this information, there’s a lot of exciting stuff coming up across these episodes! We’re looking forward to getting to know a little more about Mendoza and Prentiss’ relationship, just as we’re very much intrigued to learn a little bit more about what’s happening with this foe from the BAU’s past. We know that there are certain characters we’d like for it to be, but we don’t want to speculate on it too much before seeing the person appear in the past. After all, why create false excitement too early?

The hardest thing to accept about what lies ahead from Criminal Minds is the oh-so-simple fact that we are so close to the series coming to a close. Once you get through these two episodes, there are only two more weeks after the fact! On February 12 a single episode will air. Meanwhile, there will be two episodes coming on February 19 to wrap the series up.

