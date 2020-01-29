Outlander notes: Richard Rankin, David Berry, Duncan Lacroix images







In today’s edition of Outlander notes, we come bearing some new images! In particular, these photos celebrate some of the fantastic men of the show who add to its overall sense of depth and nuance.

We’ll begin here with David Berry, which is only fitting given that his image is at the top of this article. Lord John Grey is going to have a fascinating season given that he, like Jamie in some ways, finds himself facing some difficult decisions. He has a great deal of loyalty to the British — after all, he has himself a title! Yet, he also has loyalty to Jamie, and those he is close to. We hope that Berry and Sam Heughan do get to spend a considerable amount of time together this season. Beyond just that, we’re also hoping that there are opportunities for him to reconvene with Sophie Skelton as Brianna, given the nature of their relationship near the end of season 4.

Oh, and of course we’re not forgetting everyone who discussed possible Lord John spin-offs at the TCA Winter Press Tour. Nothing is confirmed, but we’re still not letting go of hope.

Richard Rankin

There isn’t much in contest of the story here, but we do have above the latest key art featuring Richard as Roger alongside the slogan of “Stand for Love.” It’s a reminder of everything he wants to fight for, and also the devotion that he has for both Brianna and his new family.

Season 5 could be a challenging season for Roger. This is a man who was captured and faced death for an extended period of time last season. It’s hard to let go of that fear and pain and, to go along with that, he’s still out of his element. He hasn’t been able to get accustomed to being in this time period just yet.

Duncan Lacroix

Finally, take a look below at the new image featuring Murtagh courtesy of Starz’s Twitter. In a lot of ways, much of season 5 is geared around this character! Jamie has an order to stop him and the Regulators. Yet, in doing so, he would betray one of his closest friends and confidants. He loves Murtagh and Murtagh loves him, and if something happens to the character, it could haunt Jamie for years.

We’re certainly concerned about the future of Outlander and this character — just remember that Jamie is sporting a Redcoat outfit in the trailer. It may be a trick, but still.

Anyone want to mess with Murtagh? No one? Didn't think so. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/t5RLkie6vc — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 28, 2020

