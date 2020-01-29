





Tonight on Arrow, we reached the end of the road for one story pertaining to John Diggle. Yet, at the same time, could another be surfacing?

Within the story of “Fadeout” tonight, we had a chance to see John Diggle find himself in the possession of a mysterious green box. Mind you, we don’t know yet what is in said green box, but all signs point to this being a rather-obvious Green Lantern tie-in. Now, we know that there is a Green Lantern series over in development at HBO Max, and it makes a certain degree of sense to think that he could appear there. After all, franchise executive producer Greg Berlanti is involved.

For now, nobody is saying anything one way or another on the reveal, other than that it was carefully plotted out in advance. Here is what executive producer Marc Guggenheim said via TVLine:

“[The Diggle reveal] was something that was worked out over a year ahead with DC Entertainment … We very specifically negotiated and discussed the parameters, and I feel like to say anything beyond what we have showed you would violate our agreement with DC.”

Meanwhile, David Ramsey himself was cryptic about the ramifications:

“I don’t know what that means … But he does go to Metropolis, and he got a green box. We’ll still see, believe it or not. We’ll find out.”

In the end, we may have a chance moving forward to see at least something on The Flash — Ramsey will be appearing there coming up. We don’t expect too many big reveals at the moment, but whenever more news about the HBO Max project is thrown out there, it wouldn’t be shock if we learn a thing or two more. Let’s just cross our fingers, keep our eyes peeled, and then also hope for the best.

What do you think about the potential John Diggle – Green Lantern connection at the end of Arrow?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

