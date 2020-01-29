





Tonight, This Is Us delivered another powerful episode, with it this time around focusing on the story of Kevin Pearson. This is a guy who’s found himself with a lot of his dreams coming true — and yet, he’s also sacrificed in the process. He’s alone, and most of his relationships have imploded because of his choices. That includes in part Sophie, who we saw him visit on tonight’s new episode.

While Kevin and Sophie are not going off into the sunset together (she is, after all, engaged), there was another surprise tonight as Kevin chose to sleep with Kate’s friend Madison. There have been fans of these two getting together for a while now, but the moment has finally come to pass. Now, we have to wonder if it will lead anywhere at all.

Based on what we’re getting at the moment, it doesn’t really feel that way.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Justin Hartley made it clear that what happened between Kevin and Madison will be addressed — yet, it may not spawn out into much more:

She’s not chopped liver. It’s nothing like that. But he understands what that is. That’s his sister’s [friend]. He shouldn’t have done that. That’s his sister’s best friend. Have a little more self-control. But at the same time, they’re both single. It was kind of the perfect storm: We’re both adults, we’re both single, whatever. Then he’s like, “Oh God, my sister, oh God.” I will tell you: It’s a couple episodes in the future, but it does get addressed between Madison and Kevin. It’s hilarious. It’s out of control hilarious. [Laughs]

Could Hartley be disguising on purpose something greater that comes for these characters? Sure, but we still have Sophie in pole position as his one true love. It’s going to take some legwork for it to get there, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it does.

What do you think is going to happen with Kevin and Madison moving forward?

