Grey’s Anatomy season 16 spoilers: Supernatural actress checks in







Grey’s Anatomy often does its best to bring around all sorts of fictional medical professionals for various cases. Now, they are doing it all over again for one of the most challenging episodes out there.

According to a new report from TVLine, Supernatural actress Shoshannah Stern (who plays Eileen) is going to be appearing in at least one upcoming episode of the show. What do we know about her role? She is going to be taking on Dr. Lauren Riley, an expert in unusual diagnoses. As it turns out, her services are needed after Andrew DeLuca finds himself stuck on a patient. He can’t find a way to cure them, no matter how hard she tries. Can she figure out a proper way to help?

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our full series playlist.

If none of this was interesting to you, know this — this episode was directed by none other than Jesse Williams, and it is going to air on February 13. We love it when cast members direct, given that it does offer a chance to see a point of view of someone who understands these characters backwards and forwards. Jesse may not be an original cast member, but he has been around these actors and crew members for a rather long time.

What seems apparent about this character right away is that she is one who could be turning up at some point in the future. It mostly just comes down to what the individual needs are of a story are. Sure, all of the doctors at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are great at what they do, but it’s never a bad thing to have a little bit of extra help when you need it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including a tease on what’s ahead

What do you want to see from this character on Grey’s Anatomy season 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around if you do want some other updates related to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







