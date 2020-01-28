FBI season 2 episode 15 return date: The story ahead in ‘Legacy’







If you find yourself interested in learning the FBI season 2 episode 15 return date at CBS, we come bearing more news. There are still a LOT of different stories coming up, and we’re curious to see just how all of this is going to be unfolding.

Let’s kick things off, though, with this: There is no new episode scheduled for next week. That could always change, but for the time being, the return date for Missy Peregrym and the rest of the cast is going to be February 11. This episode is entitled “Legacy,” and it is going to fit the mold of much of what the writers are doing this year. Sure, we’ve got some high-octane cases every week, but we also need those mixed with more personal elements. It’s the mixture that matters so that you stay invested with the people who are solving these cases.

Below, CarterMatt has the full FBI season 2 episode 15 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“Legacy” – After a truck filled with armor-piercing rifles is hijacked, the team works to discover who stole it, and what they have planned for the stolen weapons. Also, a friend from OA’s past in the military intelligence unit returns to help with the case, but OA isn’t sure he can trust his judgement, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is the sort of case that’s going to test OA mightily. He wants to rely on his history with a friend, but at the same time, he also recognizes that he’s got a job to do. He can’t let the past impact the present and if he does, he’s going to be throwing himself into a world of hurt.

