The Resident season 3 episode 15 return date hopes over on Fox







Following tonight’s new episode “The Flea,” are you curious in learning The Resident season 3 episode 15 return date? Rest assured, we’ve got some speculation on that within!

Let’s start things off here by getting the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode coming on the air tonight. Instead, you’re going to have to wait for a while in order to see what’s next. As of right now, there is nothing scheduled next week due to the State of the Union Address. Meanwhile, there’s no new installment scheduled beyond that for February 11. As of right now, listings suggest that we’re getting a repeat.

So when is the show coming back? If we were to guess at the moment, we’d say that you’ll see Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast back with new episodes when you get around to Tuesday, February 18. A part of this may be due to Fox wanting to hold on to a number of new episodes, especially when you think about how there is still another half of Empire episodes coming up down the road. (Because there are more episodes still to air than usual, Empire could return a little bit earlier.)

As for what we’d like to see on The Resident moving forward, one of the biggest ones is to just see this hospital evolve, but also see characters redefine what the job means to them and what the people around them do. Other than Conrad and Nic, a lot of other relationships have been moving at a slow burn. Maybe you can change that a little bit in the next part of the season. Beyond just that, we also think that there are some big cases coming inspired by real-life events.

Also, can we get some more news on a season 4 soon? While we’re cautiously optimistic, nothing is 100% certain just yet.

