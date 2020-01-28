Criminal Minds season 15 episode 7 spoilers: Mendoza returns!







For those of you wondering where the big Emily Prentiss spotlight is going to be on Criminal Minds season 15 episode 7 (we’re not counting her eating donuts and drinking wine, great as that was), we’ve got some verification on that below!

This week, CBS confirmed that they are airing more than just one episode on February 5 — they’re presenting a double-dose! That makes sense when you consider the expedited schedule for the series. They have to end it rather fast to make room for SEAL Team back on the schedule, and it does also help to make the final season more of an event. (Episode 7 is airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern following “Date Night” — which you can read more about here.)

So what makes episode 7 so important for Prentiss? With the return of Stephen Bishop as Mendoza, we’ve got a feeling that her personal life will be assessed in an important way. She’ll be heading to another part of the country, as is often the case with her job. The nature of this gig makes it hard to have a personal life, but because of Mendoza’s own career path, he understands that. These two characters understand each other — whether or not that makes them perfect for each other, though, remains to be seen.

Want a few more specifics about the story and what it will hold? Then be sure to view the Criminal Minds season 15 episode 7 below:

“Rusty” – When the BAU team travels to Denver to investigate several murders, Prentiss is forced to evaluate her relationship with Special Agent Andrew Mendoza (Stephen Bishop), on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The hard thing to digest is that after this episode, there are only three more installments of the show. You’ll have an hour on February 12, and then also two installments on the 19th to wrap things up. For now, let’s just relish one great episode after the next, especially when it involves bringing Paget Brewster some great material.

