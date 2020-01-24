Criminal Minds season 15 episode 6 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Date Night’!







Criminal Minds season 15 episode 6 carries with it the title of “Date Night,” and that very fact is interesting in itself. That’s without even considering for a minute the photo above. What in the world is Spencer Reid doing? Is he staging a dance number for a Criminal Minds musical? Probably not, but this is a totally-random image for a show that is doing a lot to mix things up in the final season.

Below, the Criminal Minds season 15 episode 6 synopsis may at least have a small clue to what is going on here:

“Date Night” – After a father and daughter get kidnapped, a former foe of the BAU returns with very specific demands for Dr. Reid that give a whole new meaning to the phrase “wheels up,” on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rachel Leigh Cook returns as Maxine.

So whatever Reid has going on here, it’s probably tied to the demands of the former foe — maybe he needs to don these roller skates in order to ensure that nothing happens to the father and daughter who get kidnapped. We just hope that Maxine isn’t one of the people who get kidnapped along the way. It’s nice to see her back and that this story for Spencer isn’t over — she is one of the few people who allows him to think about something other than work and this is good for him as a person. It was also nice to see JJ be so supportive of him chasing happiness after everything that the two of them went through together.

This episode, for those wondering, is also going to kick off the second half of this final season. There’s no indication that Everett Lynch will be back for this hour, but he’s probably going to surface with some specific story soon after. (Michael Mosley, who plays the character, is not listed among the guest cast.)

