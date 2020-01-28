Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14: Lyle Lovett playing Texas Ranger







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14 is airing on CBS come February 14, but we wouldn’t quite call it a Valentine’s Day episode. Instead, it’s more of a Texas episode than anything. (Yes, we know that being Texan is not technically a holiday.) Actor/singer Lyle Lovett is going to be making an appearance in this episode as a Texas Ranger by the name of Waylon Gates — which also feels like the perfect name for a country singer. Why is someone like this in New York City? He is tracking down an adversary known as the Lone Star Killer, and that is going to lead to him collaborating with none other than Danny and Baez. We’re expecting a good bit of fun and then some to come out of this story.

Want a few more details as to what’s ahead, including some other storylines? Then be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Fog of War” – Danny and Baez work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett) when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer. Also, after Eddie’s partner, Officer James Addison (Justin Cunningham), mistakenly shoots an undercover cop, internal affairs accuses Jamie of not supervising properly, and Frank speaks with Officer Addison about why he shouldn’t turn in his shield, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Danny/Baez storyline is the part of this that feels the most exciting, largely because it feels the most different from anything else within this episode. There are times when Blue Bloods appears almost set on an island, given that the majority of the story is geared on just a small handful of characters in a place like New York City that doesn’t require a lot of traveling elsewhere. It’s always fascinating when you do see something or someone else coming into this world.

While we’re not sure if the Lone Star Killer is going to be a big part of this season, we’re excited to see where the story goes from here.

