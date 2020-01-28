Outlander season 5: See Caitriona Balfe’s Late Late Show appearance!







Last night we had a rare opportunity to see an Outlander star on late-night TV — and hopefully, this is us just scratching the surface for many more appearances in the weeks to come.

This time around, the appearance comes courtesy of one Caitriona Balfe, who turned up on The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk at least in part about her recent film Ford v. Ferrari. It’s an exciting opportunity for her to discuss a movie that now has Oscar nominations to its name. Also, she was filming Outlander at the time the film came out so she didn’t have the same opportunities to promote it as some other members of the cast.

We know that one of the questions a lot of people have about these late-night clips is why they are so short. There was more to Caitriona’s appearance than just the video below (which also includes an anecdote about her being a “bad driver” according to the state of California). Yet, it’s not like she got a chance to dominate the air time on Corden’s show. In general, talk shows have yet to give many Outlander cast members top billing, as they continue to become more and more of a big name in America. We think their presence on these shows proves that they are getting there and, in due time, this could change. We also hope that over time, this will also allow actors like Sam and Caitriona to take part in some more fun stuff with these shows and some viral moments.

Remember to go see Ford v. Ferrari now, if you haven’t already. Meanwhile, Outlander season 5 is going to be premiering on Starz when you get around to Sunday, February 16. We’ll have more updates on it in due time.

