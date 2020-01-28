NCIS season 17 episode 14 sneak peek: Torres fights for his life







NCIS season 17 episode 14 is just about here on CBS tonight, and we know already that this is one of the most high-stakes hours of the season. How do we know this? It’s not every day that you see a major character have their life on the line.

Yet, that is precisely what we’ve got here with Nick Torres, and the first sneak peek below tells some of the story. Torres and Bishop were out on a run when a car seemed to target the two of them — or that’s some of how it seems. Bishop tells the story of how Torres pushed her out of the way and, at one point, tried to go after the car responsible. Now, though, his injuries are so severe that he is in intensive care and there’s no guarantee he will make it out alive.

This is the sort of crisis that is going to leave Ellie shaken up, and understandably so. We’re going to see her wonder whether or not she was the intended target of some of the attacks, or if this was really an attack at all. It’s still not clear who was responsible for this, but we know that the NCIS team will do their best to get to the bottom of it. The second sneak peek below is largely themed around the interrogation of someone with some priors, and someone who also seems to be a disgusting party bro. He doesn’t seem like the sort who would intentionally try to take down NCIS agents, so maybe he was either reckless in the moment (maybe he was busy breaking other laws) or he knows the person who did.

Regardless, Gibbs has Bishop being the one to interrogate him, and you better believe that she is going to be very much personally invested in finding a way to take him down.

