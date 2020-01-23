NCIS season 17 episode 14 photo: A search for answers







As we prepare for NCIS season 17 episode 14 to arrive on CBS Monday, we’re getting more and more evidence of desperation. This is an installment where characters are going to push themselves for answers after something shocking happens to one of their own.

If you watched our recent promo discussion, then you know what befalls Nick Torres within this episode — while out on a run with Bishop, he finds himself victim of a hit-and-run. Knowing this show, this is not just some accident that came out of nowhere. There is likely a far greater purpose to what transpired, and for the team, the primary goal here is going to be figuring it out at all costs. Doing so, however, is not going to be easy. They’ll have to canvas, search for clues, and maybe break down a few doors — metaphorically, at least.

We like to imagine that the photo above from this episode comes after Gibbs, Bishop, and Torres get a few clues as to where they should be going for answers. They all appear determined and intent to get some of the information that has recently evaded them. What makes this even more interesting for Bishop is that in theory, what’s going down with Torres would make her start to consider more of her own feelings. Does she have feelings for Nick beyond just a friend? This is the sort of situation where they could awaken, as you recognize that in this world and with this job, someone can be taken from you at any moment. We certainly think that Ellie was aware of this before, but a situation like this can amplify it out to another level entirely.

By the end of the episode, we’re hoping for at least some movement, even if there are no seismic shifts.

