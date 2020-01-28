America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Did Brian King Joseph, Sandou Trio Russian Bar advance?







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions episode delivered a wide array of talent … but also a lot of different results. Some of these probably will prove polarizing to a lot of people out there.

Take, for example, fans of Connie Talbot and also Brian King Joseph. These are two incredibly talented acts who come from categories that tend to be fairly popular on the show. Yet, neither one of them ended up advancing. Both were snubbed, and the same goes for hip-hop duo Bars and Melody. The two had an inspirational message when they were first on the show, but they’re having a hard time adjusting and getting the favor of judges now.

For some other news on America’s Got Talent: The Champions in video form, be sure to check out what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also be sure to view our show playlist for other updates.

So who did end up getting a little bit of love? The audience ended up going with Sandou Trio Russian Bar and then also Strauss Serpent. These are two quirky acts, and neither one of them is of a category that tends to make it really far on this show. Meanwhile, the judges in the end opted to go with JJ Pantano, a genuinely funny young comedian. Yet, was he so much stronger than the other acts who didn’t go through? That’s a question that we’ll be left to wonder for at least a little while longer.

These three acts do join Silhouettes, who made it through to the finale thanks in part to Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer. They’re probably the strongest overall act from the night, and the one we’re the most confident about winning. Yet, we’re not sure any of them cross the threshold into being favorites.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to America’s Got Talent: The Champions

What do you think about the latest America’s Got Talent: The Champions results?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







