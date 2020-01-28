The Good Doctor season 3 episode 14 return date, story of ‘Influence’







If you find yourself interested in learning The Good Doctor season 3 episode 14 return date, we’ve got that within! Not only that, but we have some more details on what lies ahead in “Influence,” an installment that could be stuffed with all sorts of unexpected drama.

Here’s the bad news, though — you’re going to be waiting for a good while still to see more of what’s coming up next. There is no new episode next week; instead, you’ll have a good chance to watch this when you get around to February 10. This is an episode that could challenge Shaun in a few different ways. For starters, there are some issues when it comes to what happens with Shaun’s patient, a social-media influencer. Being with high-profile patients is not something that Shaun is used to doing, and it’s going to lead to him becoming in the public eye for some of their followers. How will he handle that.

Meanwhile, is there about to be another toll taken on his relationship with Shaun and Carly? We have a feeling that everything involving Lea will come to the surface.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 14 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

After Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. Meanwhile, the team treats a woman who is in abdominal distress after an at-home fecal transplant; and Dr. Carly Lever’s efforts to separate Shaun from Lea are challenged.

This is going to be an episode that could eventually push Shaun towards making a very difficult decision — what does he want most in his life? It’s understandable for Carly to have some concerns, especially since Shaun had some feelings for Lea in the past. Communication is going to be key between Shaun and Carly … but then also Shaun and Lea. We can already sense that the internet is going to have a wide range of different opinions all about this.

