Black Lightning season 3 episode 12 spoilers: The latest big team-up







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Black Lightning season 3 episode 12? The great news is that you don’t have to wait for it! This is a story that is coming your way in one week’s time and, suffice it to say, things are going to be eventful. There’s going to be a lot of drama that unfolds with Jefferson and Anissa joining forces — they’ve got a particular goal, and there are going to be all sorts of challenges that they’re faced with.

Of course, there is a little bit of hardship sprinkled in elsewhere — that’s especially the case when it comes to Lynn, who is going to be battling some significant problems of her own. Can she make her way to who she once was? How long are some of her personal demons going to last? Brace yourself for something enormous, dramatic, and ultimately unexpected. This should prove to be an episode for the ages and then some.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Black Lightning season 3 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

DEMONS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue battling her demons. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone & Lynelle White (#312). Original airdate 2/3/2020.

While there aren’t too many updates at the moment when it comes to the show’s long-term future, we do at the same know a couple different things. For starters, Damon Gupton is going to be departing at some point this season. Meanwhile, with the show now a part of the Arrowverse now, that does open the door to all sorts of possible outcomes. We just don’t know how many will be explored.

