Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? New episode 14 spoilers







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to break down that question — and also look ahead.

As we kick things off here, though, let’s go ahead and pass along some rather-unfortunate news. You’re not going to be seeing a new episode. CBS is continuing to deliver an on-again, off-again scheduling pattern that they’ve had with the show as of late. We’ve already had one short hiatus this month and now, we’re at a spot where there is another one. Maybe there will be a longer run of episodes in February — or, at least we hope.

So while you do wait for what’s coming, why not get some other details? Below, CarterMatt has the full All Rise episode 14 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Bye Bye Bernie” – When Lola’s mother makes a statement about her daughter in a newspaper, Lola must contend with both her mother, Roxy (L. Scott Caldwell), and with her colleagues who commend Roxy’s harsh words about the justice system, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

So what do we know beyond this? In terms of scheduling, there is another episode airing on February 10 — meaning the show’s on-and-off pattern is going to end for at least the time being. For a few more details, all you have to do is look below:

As Benner prepares to run for Attorney General, she seeks Lola’s help to search for anything that could compromise her campaign. Also, old wounds are re-opened when Emily’s client is hesitant to file a police report against her abusive boyfriend, and Amy Quinn and Mark find themselves arguing against each other on opposite sides of the courtroom, putting pressure on their new romance, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Oddly, there is no announced title for this episode yet.

