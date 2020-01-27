9-1-1: Lone Star episode 4 spoilers: A tornado arrives in Austin







9-1-1: Lone Star episode 4 is going to be arriving on Fox come February 3, and we’ve already got a sense this one will be relatable to anyone who has spent time in Texas. After all, a tornado is going to be at the center of the story!

Of course, in real life you can only hope to avoid a tornado’s path, and we can only hope that most of you out there have not been through one serious. Through the lens of this show, though, a big one is coming. Because this is a dramatic TV series, just about everything is heightened. It has to be in order to make a big impact. This will lead to all of the firefighters and paramedics trying to save people in need.

Below, CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 4 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what lies ahead:

A massive tornado sweeps through Austin, as Owen, Michelle and their teams races to save those in its path in the all-new “Act of God” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 3 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-103) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Would it be nice if Fox were to give us a few more details about what’s coming up? Absolutely, but there’s also a cognizance here that they don’t really have to. The original version of 9-1-1 succeeded on the strength of some of its individual events. You came to know and care about the characters, but some of the big disaster episodes generated the most buzz going in. It’s clearly something that the writers are trying to replicate here, but it remains to be seen if they are altogether successful in the end. We also need to keep checking the ratings to see if the show itself can stay successful — there was, after all, a big drop after episode 1 in its special timeslot.

