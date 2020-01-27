MacGyver season 4 premiere sneak peek: Mac’s new mission







It’s been a long time coming but one week from Friday, the MacGyver season 4 premiere will be on CBS! This is a chance to get some updates on these characters, but then also reacquaint ourselves with why we love this show so much.

The sneak peek below does a good job of setting up some of the foundation, as this serves as a rather-perfect introduction to the character of Russ, played by Henry Ian Cusick. He is a former MI6 agent, someone incredibly skilled but also interested in the help of Mac and the rest of his one-time Phoenix Foundation cohorts. The idea that the gang isn’t totally together entering the new season is exciting in itself — you’ll have an opportunity to see what they’ve been up to and, beyond just that, how they end up working together again.

By the end of the premiere, we firmly expect to see a lot of the old Phoenix crew back together again. It’s hard to anticipate MacGyver being the show that it is without getting to see them all working on missions — this episode will be fun as a way to catch up, but also showcase some more of what you love. That includes, as the sneak peek notes, a search for a mysterious ledger. It’s something that will be highly valuable to the team’s success, and Mac and Desi will be working in the field while Bozer and Riley each do their best to assist from their own positions.

New episodes of MacGyver should be airing over the next few months so, in general, we’re expecting reasons aplenty to stay home on Friday nights — though, of course, we’ve already had that with CBS’ lineup much of the past several months. This is just a way to keep some of that momentum going for a little while longer.

