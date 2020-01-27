Better Call Saul season 5 teaser: Mike, Jimmy, and a whole lot more







AMC has released the latest Better Call Saul season 5 teaser this week and yet, we’re still left to wonder if there’s going to be a full trailer. What are we waiting on there? That’s a worthy question, and one that we don’t have a full answer to at the moment.

If you look below, though, you can see a teaser that takes a comprehensive look at a lot of the different characters in the world of the show. You have a look at Mike Ehrmantraut, Hector, and a number of other familiar faces beyond just Jimmy McGill. At the start of the preview, we have a suggestion that Jimmy and Kim may still be trying to make things work despite Jimmy diving head-first into the Saul of it all. He’s got a new persona, a new outlook, and he’s likely going to work to create a new host of problems. This season of Better Call Saul should prove to be a fine example of the destruction fo one man and the creation of another. While Kim was well aware of some of the deficiencies that Jimmy had, she saw the good in him. She saw who he was capable of being.

With Jimmy now becoming Saul, is a lot of that going to be gone? He’s no longer representing the disadvantaged; instead, he’s taking money a lot of the time from downright criminals. She’s gotta figure out if she can still find any good in this man and, if not, where else she is going to be willing to look. We’re anticipating a season full of twists, and most of the surprises are likely to come out of this relationship. After all, there aren’t too many other twists really floating around out there now.

