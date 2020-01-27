Grammys 2020: In Memoriam honors Peter Tork, Doris Day, Nipsey Hussle







It goes without saying that a lot of the 2020 Grammys were presented amidst a great deal of tragedy. The headlines of the day made that so, and there were meaningful tributes throughout the night to artists and icons alike.

When we finally got around to the In Memoriam Tribute, it took place at around 11:20 p.m. Eastern time. This was a long show, but it was nice that there were some moments to recognize and support the fantastic work of those who we’ve lost. Here is just a sample of those recognized:

Nppsey Hussle, Juice Wrld, Diahann Carroll, Doris Day, Neil Peart, Rick Ocasek, Eddie Money, Ginger Baker, Hal Blaine, Emil Richardson, Kim Shattuck, Leon Redbone, Fred Foster, David Onley, Phran Galante, Russell Smith, Ralph Murphy, busbee, Joao Gilberto, Jose Jose, Camile Sesto, Dan Warner, Roky Erickson, Daniel Johnston, Dick Dale, Donnie Fritts, Ed Cherney, Dave Velte, Peter Tork, Neil Innes, Jimmy Heath, Jimmy Johnson, Jack Sheldon, Jerry Herman, Hal Prince, Hugh Fordin, Elliot Roberts, Lauren Valencia, Gary Lemel, Dominick Argento, Jack Renner, Andre Previn, Joe Smith, Jay Frank, David Saltz, Eddie Lambert, Shelley Lazar, Jim Swindel, Gary Stewart, Therea Jenkins, Art Neville, and Dr. John.

Of course, a segment like this can only produce a small percentage of the artists and influential people from the music world who are gone — often, it’s about who touches you the most as an individual. Music impacts everyone differently, and that is certainly something that we’ve come to understand over time.

In the end, the most important thing with music is to not let these records fade. Let them stay and linger so that you never forget who these people are or what they meant to you.

