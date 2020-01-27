The Outsider episode 5 spoilers, air date at HBO; what lies ahead?







After what transpired tonight, are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Outsider episode 5 over at HBO?

Let’s start with what is the biggest element of surprise at the moment — the fact that there is a new episode airing next week. The majority of networks out there opt to stay away from Super Bowl Weekend and yet here, HBO is going for it. There’s a good chance that the next new episode will arrive on HBO GO or HBO NOW early, that way there are assurances that viewers will still find it.

Still, this is an interesting choice for the show to make given the fact that we’ve seen it improve in total viewers for each of the past few weeks. While we wouldn’t call it a runaway sleeper sensation just yet, the Stephen King adaptation is gaining momentum. This is a trajectory that a lot of HBO shows have — they come in using quality as their biggest selling point, and then continue to build an audience once word of mouth spread.

Below, CarterMatt has the official The Outsider episode 5 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up next:

After returning from an eye-opening trip to New York, Holly searches for clues at several locations connected to the Dayton case; Jeannie finds herself shaken by an unnerving incident at work and delivers an ominous warning to Ralph.

The show is definitely going to push things forward within the source material rather quickly — and to us, it remains remarkable in the first place that there is a TV series so soon after the book launched. What this represents is a lot of faith on the part of HBO, which is still looking for some more established hits with Game of Thrones ending and the future of Watchmen currently uncertain.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Outsider episode 5?

Be sure to share right away in the comments!

