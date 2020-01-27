This Is Us season 4 episode 12 photo: How Kevin, Sophie come together







This Is Us season 4 episode 12 on Tuesday night is destined to be one of the more emotional episodes of the season. Yes, we know that this is saying something. We’ve seen a number of emotional installments come out over the course of the past few months, but this one will dive heavily into nostalgia.

Kevin was Sophie’s first love and the feeling was mutual. These two cared about one another extensively, and they’ve gone through so much that almost no one will ever understand them in the same way. That doesn’t mean that they are destined to be together, but at the same time, they are destined to always have a connection.

On Tuesday’s episode, the past will come back as Sophie needs to bury a loved one, which leads to Kevin coming back into town and the two sharing a good many of the memories that they’ve had with one another. He knows what it is like to lose someone, and he can therefore offer a perspective that is hard to otherwise find. The photo above showcases the two, dressed in funeral attire, with a photo that could be from an old yearbook. The easy guess at the moment to make is that the two are reflecting on some times gone by as they try to determine now what their future holds.

There is no guarantee that Kevin and Sophie will be together — we don’t even know for sure that it is Sophie who was in Kevin’s bed when he got the phone call from Randall. What we do at least know is this: In order to understand the future, sometimes you need to take a look into the past. This definitely seems to be the case here.

