Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5 sneak peek: A blast from the past







Throughout Criminal Minds season 15, one of the things that we’re expecting to see is a number of different looks back at how we got here. This is a show with a long and particularly-awesome history, and we definitely don’t want to see them shy away from it. Celebrate your achievements! We especially feel that way knowing that there are so few other shows out there that get to do anything close to the stuff that this one has over the years.

So what makes episode 5 on Wednesday so nostalgic? This time around, it comes via a guest star! At the end of the sneak peek below, you get a quick glimpse of Tony Denison as Wayne Weigart, a character who was last around in the very early days of the series. We don’t think bringing back the Major Crimes alum at this point is some coincidence — this is one of those nice little gifts to longtime fans of the show who remember those early episodes. Remember that Criminal Minds also plays on syndication all over the globe — if you weren’t watching live way back when, there’s at least a moderate chance that you’ve seen the character turn up in repeats.

This little glimpse of Weigart comes amidst a dangerous UnSub operation, one that revolves around a possibly copycat serial-killer investigation. There’s a lot of dangerous stuff coming throughout this episode as you’re going to eventually see the characters of Matt Simmons and Luke Alvez forced to deal with a serious threat … one that could end their lives.

We know that there’s danger — this is Criminal Minds, after all. Why not stop to enjoy a little bit of the nostalgia along the way?

