Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5 sneak peek: The agony of defeat

In this preview, we get a sense of a competition-of-sorts that has been going on between Luke Alvez and Matt Simmons — one that, for the record, has Alvez striking out. Simmons has been besting him, and Luke tries to justify it by saying that he’s been working. Meanwhile, Matt’s been off work for a little while following the birth of his latest baby.

The humor that comes from Alvez’s argument comes via Reid, who offers a complete and total take-down of the idea that Luke would be somehow more exhausted than a guy who has a newborn plus a number of other kids, as well. This is the version of Reid we love the most, one that has some social awkwardness but also a vast knowledge of science and research. After hearing him list off so much statistical data, there’s really nothing that Luke can do other than sit there and listen to a lot of it. It’s a funny moment, but we know there are some serious times a-coming.

No matter what it is that Luke and Matt are competing in at the moment, know that this Wednesday’s episode is going to feature the two characters trapped together and in danger. A serial killer is one the loose with some copycat tendencies — we don’t know what they’re going to be planning for these two characters, but we’re certainly worried about both of them in advance.

What do you think about Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5?

Are you excited to see a lot Alvez and Simmons together in this episode? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: CBS.)

