Magnum PI season 2 episode 14 promo: First look at winter finale







If you look at the Magnum PI season 2 episode 14 promo below, there are two words that stand out: Winter finale.

What makes this so unusual? For starters, these are not words that you often see CBS use in the context of their shows. Most of the time, they just promote every episode in a similar way other than the finale. It’s a reminder that once episode 14 airs, we’re going to see the show on break for a good while — at the very least, several weeks. With MacGyver coming onto CBS a week from Friday, there won’t be any room for it on the schedule for a bit.

Rest assured, we will have some more news when it comes to the return date the moment that we know it — but for now, we should go ahead and focus on the story. There’s a lot of stuff to be excited for! At the center of “A Game of Cat and Mouse” is going to be an action-packed caper, one where Magnum, Higgins, and the rest of his crew could find themselves targeted by a possible hit. Help is on the way, but they have to figure out the best way to survive in the interim. That’s not going to be easy, and it could take a lot of ingenuity and quick thinking to ensure that nothing more happens.

This episode is also going to feature the return of Jin, who will be responsible for telling Magnum/Higgins about the hit in the first place. From here, the entire crew will begin their operation.

Given that this is the winter finale, we presume that there’s a reasonable chance that there will be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of it. We certainly hope not, though, if for no other reason than that we’d like to spend the next little while not fretting too much on precisely what the future is going to hold.

