Supergirl season 5 episode 12 return date for Melissa Benoist, cast







Following tonight’s big Supergirl episode, do you want to know the season 5 episode 12 return date? We’ve got that for you within, plus some more news on what to expect.

The bad news at the moment is simply this: Following what transpires tonight, there is no new episode airing on February 2. It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and just about zero broadcast networks want anything to do with that competition. Meanwhile, there’s not going to be a new episode airing on February 9, either. That’s the Academy Awards. Given that Supergirl only has so many episodes and it will liekly air until May, there are going to need to be some hiatuses here and there. It makes some sense to take a break now when the ratings would be pretty poor otherwise.

Supergirl is seemingly set to return on Sunday, February 16 with an installment that should pick up almost immediately where tonight leaves off. Remember that tonight is entitled “Back From the Future: Part One,” which means that it’s inevitable there is going to be a Part Two on the other side. We don’t foresee Winn Schott is going to be a part of the series moving forward, but he should at least be around for another episode. Let’s hope for some more fun, but also high-stakes drama along the way.

Moving forward, we do still hope that Supergirl takes advantage of its new post-Crisis status to play around a little bit. Go ahead and embrace the fact that you have a multitude of heroes now and try to showcase what that looks like and the differences between the show now and what it used to be. We’ve already seen that once over on Batwoman and the more that the series plays into that, the more exciting it will be.

More than likely, we anticipate there being some more details that come out about episode 12 over the course of the next week. We’ll have more scoop the moment that it trickles in.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







