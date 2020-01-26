God Friended Me season 2 episode 13: When will first promo arrive?







Are you looking forward to seeing God Friended Me season 2 episode 13 on the air? We definitely understand, and for so many different reasons. This is a show about hope, and also one that is such a breath of fresh air amidst everything else that is out there. It’s nice to have a program that does break away from the norm and give us so many different things to think about.

Unfortunately, the wait is still a long one for new episodes to come on the air. The next installment is on February 16, and it makes a whole lot of sense to start wondering as to when we’re going to get some more details all about it.

Here is some of what we know right now. Per a new report coming in via the Futon Critic, the next new episode is entitled “The Princess and the Hacker.” Just based on that alone, it looks as though the story will pick up where this past episode left off — with us waiting to see if there is going to be something big that comes out of the mystery hacker. They clearly knew a whole lot more about the hacker than they let on, and there is probably going to be a chance to get closer to who is running the God Account. Miles is intent, after all, on trying to fulfill his duty with the Friend Suggestions — if that can be a way to ensure that his sister Ali recovers. It’s an emotional place that the series is in at the moment.

So when can you expect a promo? Think along the lines of February 9. Typically, networks release promos/teases a week before the next new episode airs, and we don’t expect anything to be altogether different here.

What do you want to see when it comes to God Friended Me season 2 episode 13?

