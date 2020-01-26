Grammys 2020: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show







Tonight marks the 2020 Grammys, otherwise known as one of the biggest nights in music. We expect this night to be a celebration of the biggest names in music, but it is also rather difficult to predict the tone of it. Just based on the headlines of the day already, there are a cavalcade of different emotions, to the point where you wonder if it is possible to even focus on something like music and awards.

Nonetheless, the show will go on, and there are a number of ways that you can tune in and prepare for it. The Grammys themselves will air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern over on CBS, but you can watch a pre-show early starting at 7:00 on CBS and also CBS All Access. Some of the biggest names in music will be there in advance on the red carpet — and, of course, there are a lot of discussions to be had when it comes to fashion.

If you do want to check out some of the pre-show festivities online, know that you can view a good bit of coverage over at the ET App — note that a lot of coverage for today may be augmented due to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. There are a lot of pre-set plans that might be changing after the fact. Yet, we do still expect the red carpet and show itself to move on as planned.

The Grammys this year will be hosted by Alicia Keys, and the lineup of performers this year is insane as always. Here’s just a small sample of what’s coming — Aerosmith; BTS; Joshua Bell; Camila Cabello; Brandi Carlile; Common; Misty Copeland; Billy Ray Cyrus; Diplo; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; Lang Lang; Cyndi Lauper; John Legend; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek Mill; Ben Platt; Mason Ramsey; Roddy Ricch; Rosalía; Run-D.M.C.; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; the War and Treaty; Tanya Tucker; Tyler, The Creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG. There will be more surprises coming later on throughout the show, so we suggest that you keep your eyes and ears ready.

