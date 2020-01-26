Outlander season 5 promo: All about Claire, Marsali, and Brianna







With Outlander season 5 premiering on Starz in just three weeks, the folks at the network are doing what they can to tease what’s next. Hence, them putting out another promo today! This one is all about the women, and you see front and center with it Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and then also Marsali (Lauren Lyle). All of them will have a big role to play not just in the February 16 premiere, but every little part of the story after the fact.

When it comes to the Claire – Brianna footage in the promo, there is a certain amount of it that has been seen already. Yet, there is something different within the footage of Marsali, who hasn’t been shown off as much in some past promos. She’s still learning her ways about the Ridge, but it is nice to see that she has a willing teacher in Claire. Even if she may not have the surgical skills of a Claire or the knowledge of the future, she’s a determined and resourceful woman.

Also, to us it’s remarkable seeing just how far Marsali has come from who she was when we first met her during season 3 — she’s become much more of a full-fledged character, and someone who both understands and trusts Claire. She’s not just someone skewed from time spent with Laoghaire.

So what are the men of Outlander going to be doing on the upcoming season? Preparing for the battles to come will be at the center of some of it. Take, for example, Jamie working to take Roger under his wing to prepare for some battles. (Brianna will also teach him how to shoot.) There isn’t a lot of footage out there of Fergus just yet, but we know that he’s a survivor based on everything that he has gone through already. He doesn’t really have all that much to prove to anyone at this point.

