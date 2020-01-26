Chicago Fire season 8 episode 13 promo: The human chain







Chicago Fire season 8 episode 13 is not going to arrive on NBC until early February, and it seems almost because of this that the folks behind the scenes would keep a lot of it under wraps.

Do we know that there are going to be some fun stories? Sure, since Severide and Kidd’s relationship is moving in the right direction and Foster is now going to be rooming with Brett and Cruz. There’s also a Joe Cruz wedding coming at some point! These are stories that could play out over time, but they definitely won’t be coming up too soon.

In the short-term, one of the things that is atop the list of expectations is one of the more dramatic rescue stories that we’ve had a chance to see. That is evidenced in the promo below, where you see a lengthy human chain that is established for the sake of a rescue. One person is holding on to the next, but over time, this becomes more strenuous on just about everyone. The end result of this could be chaotic. It’s one of those stories that you have to see to really believe, and we think that it was probably a big challenge to shoot. We don’t think that you could just CGI some people in there and call it a day at all.

The best way to consider this episode leading up to it is another reminder of the wide array of different stuff that the folks at Firehouse 51 do. It’s not just about working in order to stop fires; there are more responsibilities to being a firefighter than what anyone would assume. A part of this episode could be to reflect that, while also diversifying the show to make sure that we don’t see the same exact thing time and time again.

The biggest struggle for us as a viewer is simply going to be waiting for the action to begin.

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 8 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want more news related to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

