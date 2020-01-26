Power Book II: Ghost: Will Larenz Tate appear as Rashad?







Following what we saw on this weekend’s new Power, is there a chance that Larenz Tate could surface on Power Book II: Ghost?

We should start things off now by noting this — there isn’t any tangible evidence, for now, that we’re going to have a chance to see more of Rashad Tate. He hasn’t been announced as appearing in the spin-off and yet, we still think there is all sorts of potential here. There are TONS of exciting stories that the writers over at Power could deliver in another series! (Warning: There are spoilers from episode 14 within.)

If Tate does appear, he probably wouldn’t be a main character. For starters, he seems well on his way to becoming Governor, and it makes a lot of sense that he gets there. Because of that, he would probably spent the bulk of his time in Albany as opposed to just New York City. Still, you can argue that Tate’s actions as a possible Governor would influence characters in New York City, especially someone like Tariq. If Ghost’s son is a part of the spin-off, it’s easy to imagine him having at least some sort of off-screen role.

Also, think about things like this: Tate could continue to make life hard on Tariq by bringing up Ghost and all of his misgivings. Even if Tariq or Tasha is responsible for Ghost’s death, they’ll still have to hear from everyone around them whenever Tate talks bad about James St. Patrick’s actions. That could impact how they’re treated by others. (Of course, it’s also possible one of them goes to prison and that impacts the other, as well.)

In the end, we do think that there’s potential for Larenz Tate to have at least a small role in the spin-off, though it’s also possible he could be mentioned but never seen. There’s also a lot of reason to want a full spin-off that is solely about Tate, if for no other reason than that there’s a lot of interesting story that could be explored about politics within this world. We’d rally for that, though nothing is altogether confirmed.

Do you want to see Rashad Tate on Power Book II: Ghost?

Do you want to see Rashad Tate on Power Book II: Ghost?

