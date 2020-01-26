Power series finale promo analyis, ‘The Final Betrayal’ theories







Are you ready for the Power series finale to be here? It’s a huge occasion, and one that will be stuffed full of answers.

Who shot Ghost? That is something that is being promised over the course of the final episode. Yet, that’s not something that the promo that aired tonight really gave away at all. There were two things that it stressed more so than anything else.

The three remaining suspects – We’ve got Saxe, Tariq, and Tasha still out there, and we don’t think that any of these choices are going to be thought of as a surprise. How in the world would they? We’re a little bit shocked that Saxe is still there but, at the same time, there’s a good chance that he is involved even if he is not the shooter in the end.

The “Final Betrayal” – It was interesting that this was teased at the end of the episode, mostly due to the fact that this was hyped up in the initial season 6 key art. It feels like this all but eliminates Saxe as a suspect at this point, since he really doesn’t fit the bill.

For Ghost’s own son to take his own life, it does feel like this would be the most dramatic twist possible and one worthy of the label of “betrayal.” Yet, is this really how the show wants to end things? We think there’s merit, but there also isn’t that much surprise factor. This is the ending that a lot of us probably would’ve assumed coming to fruition a while ago.

The hard part is going to be having to wait until we get around to February 9 to see the whole saga end. There will be a brief break for the Super Bowl!

