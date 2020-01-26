Shameless season 10 finale: The Gallavich wedding and more







This weekend brought the Shameless season 10 finale to Showtime, and dare we say it’s the best episode in years?

For starters, let’s talk about what was the focal point to “Gallavich!” overall — the actual wedding. Ian and Mickey are finally together, and while there was a lot of craziness throughout, we’re glad that amidst some of the surrounding chaos of this episode, there were still a few happy moments. These characters actually had a chance to celebrate their relationship in a way that felt perfect — think in terms of dancing, romantic moments, and also quirky charm and humor. We even love how there were little references to past storylines in the quest to keep Terry at bay.

All of this was fun — but that’s not to say that the finale was all sunshine.

Take, for example, the news that Lip relapsed after getting into a shouting match with Tami at the reception. (We love that there was some continuity with the music.) He had two drinks at the wedding but, soon after that, he sought out a meeting and he and Tami were able to patch things up.

As for some of the other characters, there is some trouble that could last for them. Julia decided to pay Debbie a visit, but suffice it to say, it’s clear that Claudia is very upset. Hence, why the police are trying to arrest her now for being with a minor. (Oh, and don’t forget that Carl hooked up with her, as well.) In better news, Kevin proposed to V! This was a fun little moment that suggests that there could be another wedding in the final season — one that is much deserved.

Before we go, can we just say again how much we loved the little Gallavich moment that happened in the closing minutes? Making the ‘ship name canon was all sorts of perfect for this couple.

What did you think about the Shameless season 10 finale?

