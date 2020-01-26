Supernatural season 15 episode 11 promo: A high-stakes game of pool







When Supernatural season 15 episode 11 airs on Thursday night, and this one features a game of pool like no other. We know that there is such a thing as a high-stakes competition with twists aplenty, but we never quite expected what the promo below showcases.

If you look below, you can get a good sense of some of what the Winchesters are up against. It’s one thing for Sam and Dean to be playing a normal game. It’s another altogether to have the two of them in a position where if they lose, it could have some life-altering consequences. That better be something that they are prepared for — otherwise, everything could fall apart.

There’s something so entrancing about the trade-off at the heart of this episode. Why? We appreciate the simplicity of this story and, at the same time, there’s a lot that the show can build on with it. We could imagine Sam and Dean going through all sorts of interesting permutations here.

Also, here’s another interesting thing to think about — how much of this episode could be set within the same exact room? Maybe there could be some bottle-episode elements to this story, and if not, there can still be a lot of humor and entertainment. We just hope that we’re not going to be seeing something that does have some staying power and matters a little bit beyond what we see within a single episode. Just think about it like this — we don’t need something that is completely standalone so close to the series finale. This is, after all, the last episode airing before the show moves to a new timeslot.

