America’s Got Talent: The Champions video: JJ Pantano roasts Simon







Coming up on America’s Got Talent: The Champions this Monday, prepare for some comedy courtesy of JJ Pantano. He’s going to be present, and he’s probably going to be bringing a ton of comedy along for the ride.

In the sneak peek below, you can see JJ bring some of his comedy stylings to the table as he does his best to roast all of the judges — and even host Terry Crews! One of the reasons why the act works is that there is a significant element-of-surprise factor here. Nobody really has an idea as to what is coming, so he’s able to catch everyone off-guard in the most spectacular way possible.

As for the individual jokes, his bit about Heidi Klum is probably the funniest since it’s almost a roast of his own father just as much as it is a roast of Heidi. (This was also a fun way to win her over, given that Heidi has a tendency to be relatively harsh on comics.) His joke about Terry was great just as a mockery of his football career — the reason why he can laugh about it is because Terry has had so much success after the fact.

While roast comedy may not be everyone’s personal cup of tea, we’re rather thrilled that someone like JJ exists in the world. It’s important for people to be able to laugh at themselves, and the whole idea is that if you’re roasting someone, it’s because there is a little bit of love buried underneath at the same time. We’ll see if JJ moves forward, but we do think he’s got a chance.

Are you rooting for JJ Pantano on America's Got Talent: The Champions?

